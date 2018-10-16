 
African Soccer 16.10.2018 03:41 pm

Live report: Seychelles vs South Africa

Dino Ndlovu of South Africa tackled by Karl Hopprich of Seychelles during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Seychelles at the FNB Stadium (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Dino Ndlovu of South Africa tackled by Karl Hopprich of Seychelles during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Seychelles at the FNB Stadium (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live reporting of this Group E 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Seychelles and South Africa

– 20′ offside call goes against Seychelles

– 11′ free kick for Bafana in a good position, but again Seychelles deal with the danger

– 10′ Chance for Bafana! But it’s cleared by Seychelles

– 2′ cormer kick for Bafana

– Kickoff

Staring XI:

Bafana XI: Itumeleng Khune (G), Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Dino Ndlovu, Dean Furman, Lebohang Maboe, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba
Subs: Darren Keet, Motjeka Madisha, Tembinkosi Lorch, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana

 

