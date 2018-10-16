Live report: Seychelles vs South Africa

– 20′ offside call goes against Seychelles

– 11′ free kick for Bafana in a good position, but again Seychelles deal with the danger

– 10′ Chance for Bafana! But it’s cleared by Seychelles

– 2′ cormer kick for Bafana

– Kickoff

Staring XI:

Bafana XI: Itumeleng Khune (G), Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Dino Ndlovu, Dean Furman, Lebohang Maboe, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba

Subs: Darren Keet, Motjeka Madisha, Tembinkosi Lorch, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana

