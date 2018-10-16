Wits to release Mncwango in January

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed that they were trying to find him another club as he continues to train on his own.

“Yes, he still has a contract with us. Maybe the move [to Wits] came too late in his life. There’s no major problem between me and him. We are trying to get him a club,” Hunt told The Sowetan.

“It is a pity that things did not work out. It’s one of those things in football. I like the boy but it did not work out. I never had a problem with him. Nice boy and very disciplined.”

Mncwango is contracted to Wits until June 2020.

ALSO READ: Bobby Motaung discharged after food poisoning scare

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.