 
menu
PSL News 16.10.2018 10:58 am

Wits to release Mncwango in January

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thobani Mncwango of Bidvest Wits during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 matches between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City FC at Bidvest Stadium on February 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Thobani Mncwango of Bidvest Wits during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 matches between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City FC at Bidvest Stadium on February 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The Clever Boys are set to offload striker Thobani Mncwango after he failed to impress at the Milpark side.

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed that they were trying to find him another club as he continues to train on his own.

“Yes, he still has a contract with us. Maybe the move [to Wits] came too late in his life. There’s no major problem between me and him. We are trying to get him a club,” Hunt told The Sowetan.

“It is a pity that things did not work out. It’s one of those things in football. I like the boy but it did not work out. I never had a problem with him. Nice boy and very disciplined.”

Mncwango is contracted to Wits until June 2020.

ALSO READ: Bobby Motaung discharged after food poisoning scare

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.