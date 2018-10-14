Hunt hints at signing Ntshumayelo

Coach Gavin Hunt has hinted at signing the former Orlando Pirates midfielder as he looks to help him revive his career.

“We have to give the boy a chance. Everybody deserves a second chance. It’s important. We can’t write off people who’ve made mistakes in life. We all make mistakes,” Hunt told the Daily Sun.

Ntshumayelo has impressed Hunt while training with the Clever Boys, Hunt has talked about signing another midfielder in January.

“He’s training, he’s running. We have to get him fit. His attitude is right, which is the most important thing. I’m happy for him. I’m going to give him a run in a friendly. We’ll see how it goes,” he continued.

