 
menu
PSL News 14.10.2018 11:11 am

Hunt hints at signing Ntshumayelo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thandani Ntshumayelo of Orlando Pirates. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Thandani Ntshumayelo of Orlando Pirates. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Thandani Ntshumayelo has been training with Bidvest Wits since his drug ban was lifted last month.

Coach Gavin Hunt has hinted at signing the former Orlando Pirates midfielder as he looks to help him revive his career.

“We have to give the boy a chance. Everybody deserves a second chance. It’s important. We can’t write off people who’ve made mistakes in life. We all make mistakes,” Hunt told the Daily Sun.

Ntshumayelo has impressed Hunt while training with the Clever Boys, Hunt has talked about signing another midfielder in January.

“He’s training, he’s running. We have to get him fit. His attitude is right, which is the most important thing. I’m happy for him. I’m going to give him a run in a friendly. We’ll see how it goes,” he continued.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
City goalkeeper’s yellow card rescinded 11.10.2018
Hunt to unleash Ntshumayelo in Wits friendly 9.10.2018
Mosimane baffled by Maboe’s disallowed goal 4.10.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.