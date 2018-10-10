Baroka coach wants his strikers to be ‘thieves’

The former striker said it was frustrating for him to watch his attackers being bullied by defenders and missing easy chances.

“I have noticed that the strikers here lack the basics,” Nyirenda told Phakaaathi. “Even movement off the ball is not there. A striker does not stand in one position because he has two or three players on him. You are closer to the goals so they keep an eye on you all the time,” he explained.

The 51-year-old Zambian mentor and former Kaizer Chiefs striker said strikers should be like thieves who beat the best technologically advanced security systems to get their job done.

“A striker is a thief. You make lighting speed movements that the defender does not know what you are doing, the keeper does know what you are doing. The element of surprise is lacking in most of the strikers here. There is also no instinct and positioning. You have to be at the right place at the right time and do the right thing – use the right technique,” he said.

