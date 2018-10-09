Botswana coach slams Sundowns for benching Ngele

The Botswana-based coach, who worked with Mogakolodi Ngele as a youngster before the midfielder moved to the Absa Premiership, says he does not understand why coach Pitso Mosimane does not release the midfielder if he is not in his plans.

“It hurts me in the extreme. Mosimane is seemingly a jealous person; he doesn’t want his players to beat him. At first he brought him from Platinum Stars and froze him out of action. Then he was loaned to Wits and they refused to sell him for R8m when the club wanted him. Last season he was at SuperSport and was brought back and is once more frozen out of action. The saddest part is to hear claims that he is not used because he is lazy. If he is lazy then why doesn’t the club release him?” Kowa told The Patriot on Sunday.

Kowa added that he has advised Ngele on his future as he continue to warm the bench at Sundowns.

“I have told him that an agent is his employee and he should take charge of his fortunes,” he said.

Ngele is currently with the Botswana national team preparing for Saturday’s Afcon qualifier against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou.

