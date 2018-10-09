 
PSL News 9.10.2018 12:28 pm

Maritzburg midfielder to undergo surgery

Phakaaathi Reporter
Keagan Buchanan of Maritzburg United and Thabo Molefe of Golden Arrows during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Golden Arrows at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Keagan Buchanan is set to under a surgery to correct an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury today.

Buchanan was a regular in coach Fadlu Davids starting XI after joining Maritzburg United from Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season before he was hit by the injury and forced to watch from the sidelines.

He is expected to be out for a few months, however the surgery could speed up his process to recovery.

The Team of Choice have wished Buchanan well for his operation.

“Well wishes for your operation today, Keagan Buchanan. Get well soon!,” read a tweet from United.

