Maritzburg midfielder to undergo surgery

Buchanan was a regular in coach Fadlu Davids starting XI after joining Maritzburg United from Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season before he was hit by the injury and forced to watch from the sidelines.

He is expected to be out for a few months, however the surgery could speed up his process to recovery.

The Team of Choice have wished Buchanan well for his operation.

“Well wishes for your operation today, Keagan Buchanan. Get well soon!,” read a tweet from United.

