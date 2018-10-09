Sundowns in no rush to make decision on Brazilian defender

Mamelodi Sundowns are monitoring 29-year-old Brazilian defender Nathan Junior, who arrived at the club on a trial basis and is yet to impress Pitso Mosimane and his coaching staff.

Junior was spotted by Mosimane when he was scouting fellow defender Brazilian Ricardo Nascimento.

“We will make the decision later, not now. We are not under pressure to make a decision. We will look at him as he is a good player. He played for Tondela and he played in Qatar and Saudi Arabia and then went to Japan and got injured so we’ll see what decision we take,” said Mosimane.

ALSO READ: Mosimane calls for private talks with match officials

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.