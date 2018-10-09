 
PSL News 9.10.2018 09:45 am

Sundowns in no rush to make decision on Brazilian defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Junior was spotted by Mosimane when he was scouting fellow defender Brazilian Ricardo Nascimento.

Mamelodi Sundowns are monitoring 29-year-old Brazilian defender Nathan Junior, who arrived at the club on a trial basis and is yet to impress Pitso Mosimane and his coaching staff.

“We will make the decision later, not now. We are not under pressure to make a decision. We will look at him as he is a good player. He played for Tondela and he played in Qatar and Saudi Arabia and then went to Japan and got injured so we’ll see what decision we take,” said Mosimane.

