Tau and Phiri are set to arrive in South Africa on the same flight, while Ndlovu could arrive later.

“We are waiting for Dino Ndlovu, his flight was a little longer than anybody else‚” said Baxter.

“Lebo Phiri will join us. And also Percy will be arriving on the same flight. I hope they can both train with us.”

