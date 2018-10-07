Arrows down Leopards

It took 63 minutes for the goal to come, with Siboniso Conco delivering the perfect pass to allow Zimbabwean striker Knox Mutizwa to tap the ball home, giving Leopards goalkeeper King Ndlovu no chance of a save.

At the other end of the park, it was a fairly easy afternoon for Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede who was well-protected by the Arrows rearguard.

With Leopards pushing players forward in search of the equaliser, Arrows looked dangerous on the counter attack, with Lerato Lamola in particular causing some tense moments for the visiting team’s defence.

Danny Venter was another Arrows player who seemed determined to get on to the score-sheet but only some solid goalkeeping by Ndlovu, stopped the former Free State Stars player from growing the scoreline.

Arrows moved to 10 points from nine games, with their next league fixture set to be a tricky away trip to take on Free State Stars on October 24.

Leopards remain on eight points from eight games and host Stars in their next league match on October 28.

