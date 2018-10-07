Baroka and SuperSport United share spoils

It was a match of half-chances and missed opportunities for both sides. The more fancied SuperSport United shaded the contest for possession, but Kaitano Tembo’s players could not do much with the ball at their feet.

The goalkeepers, Ronwen Williams (SuperSport) and Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka) did not have much to do, but when called upon did not put a foot wrong.

Aubrey Modiba had one of the few chances in the first half, but his header was little threat to Chipezeze’s goal.

Baroka created a good chance midway through the first stanza, but there was no-one to latch onto a pass into the box by Theriso Mapheto.

Chipezeze saved well in the 39th minute after a stinging shot from Ghampani Lungu and shortly thereafter Williams did well to keep Thabo Moseki out.

Not much changed in the second half with the ball moving from one side of the field to the other, but without much goalmouth action.

The experienced SuperSport defenders Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels easily took care of anything that Baroka threw at them. Onkabetse Makgantai, Thabo Moketsi and Talent Chawaphiwa ran hard at times, but it was in the final third that they often let themselves and their Baroka teammates down with either bad control or a bad final pass.

Dean Furman also never managed to stamp his authority in the centre of the park, where Goodman Mosele, Toriq Losper and Collins Makgaka stood firm for Baroka. SuperSport United sent on the experienced Reneilwe Letsholonyane late in the second half, but he also could not make a difference.

SuperSport had their best chance in the 75th minute, but Lungu’s header hit the crossbar with Chipezeze beaten. Lungu followed up, but his attempt under pressure was too high and off target. Substitute Teboho Mokoena also had a great chance just before the end, but Chipezeze did well to stop his shot from close range.

Baroka have now scored only five goals in 10 matches and have only won one match this season. The single point allowed SuperSport to stay within striking distance of the league leaders, having played fewer games.

