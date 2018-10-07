Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Brazilians pulled off the league double over the Students last season – first coming away with a 2-0 win at Bidvest Stadium before registering an identical scoreline at home.

They go into the game fresh off a goalless draw against Bloemfontein Celtic and will hope to bounce back against the Students.

On the other hand, Wits will look to consolidate their position at the top of the log ahead of the international break, but it won’t be easy against defending league champions.

Coach Gavin Hunts’ men come into this game on a high having handed Cape Town City a 2-0 dubbing in their last encounter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.