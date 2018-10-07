 
PSL News 7.10.2018 03:18 pm

Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits

Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Thabang Monare of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits at Loftus Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to continue their good run against Bidvest Wits when the sides meet at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this afternoon.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Brazilians pulled off the league double over the Students last season – first coming away with a 2-0 win at Bidvest Stadium before registering an identical scoreline at home.

They go into the game fresh off a goalless draw against Bloemfontein Celtic and will hope to bounce back against the Students.

On the other hand, Wits will look to consolidate their position at the top of the log ahead of the international break, but it won’t be easy against defending league champions.

Coach Gavin Hunts’ men come into this game on a high having handed Cape Town City a 2-0 dubbing in their last encounter.

 

