Pitso vows to stick with Sundowns’ style of play

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will not compromise his playing style to get a win, insisting his team will not depart from the culture he has instilled in them, as he prepares his Masandawana side for an Absa Premiership encounter with leaders Bidvest Wits.

The Brazilians host the Students this afternoon at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“We cannot be running at 100 km/h, we don’t play football like that. We need to see the ball moving from left to right and we need to use the pockets of space. We use speed with Thapelo Morena and Tebogo Langerman going behind the defenders,” said Mosimane.

“When you have people like Sibusiso Vilakazi and Lebogang Maboe always coming inside to give us that passing path, it makes it easier for us to release the pass from deep inside for someone to score,” he added.

However, Mosimane adds that it would be useless if his side dominates the match but don’t score, as was the case when they couldn’t break down Bloemfontein Celtic last time out.

“We also play the pass from the sides for someone to pick it up and score … that is the main thing. If you don’t do it (score) the whole thing is dead. We can show dominance and all that but as long as it does not have an X-factor it doesn’t mean anything. You can play scrappy football with no direction and win 2-0 or 3-0 but you don’t even know how you won. We don’t play football like that,” said Mosimane.

The former Bafana Bafana mentor continued, insisting that he wants to see his players replicating what they do on the training field.

“We have to play football the way we train and the way we practice and if we don’t score the way we train and the way we practice, then we have to accept we did not score because we are not going to play a big striker that we can play as a reference to. No, that is not the way we play.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.