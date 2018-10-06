Highlands edge Chippa

Fresh from a midweek goalless draw with Kaizer Chiefs at the same venue, the Lions of the North, as Highlands are known, scored a goal in each half to add to their impressive statistics of having lost just once in their previous 17 matches.

Highlands went into the lead in the 13th minute when in-form striker Mothobi Mvala scored his third goal of the season, courtesy of a goalkeeping error by Chippa keeper Daniel Akpeyi.

When midfielder Lindokuhle Mbatha headed home to double the home team’s advantage in the 65th minute, the match seemed all over as a contest.

However, Chippa showed character and intensity and made for an interesting final few minutes after midfielder Tebogo Tlolane pulled one goal back for the Eastern Cape side with a quality finish seven minutes before the final whistle.

The win takes Highlands to 11 points from eight games with their next league encounter set to be an away trip to high-riding Bidvest Wits on October 26.

Chippa, who went into the match off the back of a three-match unbeaten run, remain on eight points from eight games, and will take host league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their next league fixture, on October 27.

