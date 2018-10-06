Live report: AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Pirates are currently second on the log behind Bidvest Wits. They are trailing the Students by one point and a win against Usuthtu will see them move to the summit of the log standings.

Usuthu will also be desperate to restart their league campaign, after they were dealt a heavy blow by the PSL’s disciplinary committee, which deducted six points from their tally, banishing them to the bottom of the log.

This was part of a sanction imposed on them for unlawfully terminating Namibian player Phineas Nambandi’s back in 2014.

