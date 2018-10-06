 
PSL News 6.10.2018 08:15 pm

Live report: AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates

Michael Morton of AmaZulu challenged by Justin Shonga of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates will be looking to return to the top of the league standings when they meet AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium tonight.

Pirates are currently second on the log behind Bidvest Wits. They are trailing the Students by one point and a win against Usuthtu will see them move to the summit of the log standings.

Usuthu will also be desperate to restart their league campaign, after they were dealt a heavy blow by the PSL’s disciplinary committee, which deducted six points from their tally, banishing them to the bottom of the log.

This was part of a sanction imposed on them for unlawfully terminating Namibian player Phineas Nambandi’s back in 2014.

 

