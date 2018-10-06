Blow by blow: Free State Stars vs Bloemfontein Celtic

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Ea Lla Koto, who lost their fifth match of the campaign when they went down 1-0 to Chippa United in midweek, will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they meet Siwelele.

Following the loss to Chippa, Stars find themselves lying 11th on the standings with eight points from nine matches.

Siwelele on the other side, will be hoping to maintain their good start to the season when they meet Stars today.

Steve Komphela’s side held Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw in a midweek.

They are placed fourth on the standings with 14 points from seven matches.

