Maritzburg and City share the spoils

The stalemate leaves City without a league win in their last seven games.

For Maritzburg, it extended their unbeaten record to five outings, but four of those have been 0-0 draws as the Team of Choice continue to fire blanks up front.

Both sides – who are just a single point above the drop zone ahead of the weekend action – enjoyed good goal scoring chances in the first half, although it was the Citizens who for the most part had the upper hand.

The Cape side had the first effort on goal, when Ayanda Patosi’s 14th minute curling shot skidded off the turf before being turned around the corner by home keeper Richard Ofori.

Two minutes later a terrific through-ball from Roland Putsche played Gift Links in on goal, but he failed to make any telling contact on the attempted finish as Ofori did well to gather possession.

The hosts had their best moments of the opening half in the 23rd minute when Yannick Zakri’s stinging drive from the edge of the box drew a sharp save from Peter Leeuwenburgh, before Siphesihle Ndlovu fired over on the rebound.

The action continued, mainly around the Maritzburg box, as Ofori kept out Patosi with his feet before Rushine de Reuck made a fine tackle to stop Links from scoring and then Thabo Nodada fired a well-hit effort straight at Ofori.

The second half saw both teams probing for openings, but it was only in the 61st minute that the next effort on goal came in as Siyanda Xulu headed well over from a corner kick for the KZN side.

At the other end 15 minutes later, Links did superbly to put Bradley Ralani in on goal, but he fired into the side-netting when he should really have slotted in at the near post.

Both teams continued to look a threat on attack, but there were no more than half-chances and nearly moments as bodies were thrown on the line in defence.

Neither team really looked like mounting a victory charge in the closing moments as the game in the KZN Midlands fizzled out to a stalemate, the fifth in the Premier League this week.

