PSL News 5.10.2018 07:32 pm

Live report: Maritzburg United vs Cape Town City

Maritzburg United celebrate the equaliser during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Maritzburg United at Princess Magogo Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City travel to Pietermaritzburg to take on Maritzburg United in an Absa Premiership match at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

This will be City’s third fixture in the space of a week

The Citizens were recently crowned MTN8 champions but were soon brought back down to earth as they were beaten 2-0 by Bidvest Wits at home.

The defeat stretched their winless streak to six league matches, with their last triumph coming two months back in their opening fixture where they beat SuperSport United 2-0 at Cape Town Stadium.

This poor run of form has seen them move down to the relegation zone, as they sit in 14th place.

Maritzburg are coming off a goalless draw against AmaZulu in the recent KZN derby against AmaZulu, a match which was preceded by their first win this season in all competition when they grabbed a 1-0 win away to the in-form Bloemfontein Celtic.

In four league encounters between them, it’s Maritzburg United who hold the upper hand with two victories, while City have won once.

 

