Billiat: I am not ready for Europe

Many including Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas believe the Zimbabwean international belongs to a league higher than the Absa Premiership, however the tricky forward says he is not ready to go to Europe yet.

Billiat believes he still needs to improve before considering an overseas move.

“Every player wants to play in Europe, but it can only happen when you’re doing good, I don’t think that I’ve done enough. I always want to do better and improve my game,” he told the media on Thursday after winning the Player of the Month award for September.

Billiat won the award after helping his side register three wins in September, scoring in two games and providing an assist in the other.

