Fileccia back as Davids wants more from strikers

The game at Harry Gwala Stadium kicks off at 8pm and Davids believes his team are coming together well and could just start making the venue as fearsome as it was last season when very few came out with a positive result.

hey have yet to win a home game this season, though they did finally win at Bloemfontein Celtic, before Wednesday evening’s goalless draw with AmaZulu.

“The positive thing is the four clean sheets in a row, but we have to work on our attacking. We have to become more fluent up front, our movement, our final passing, and taking better decisions in the final third. But it’s a work in progress,” said Davids after the Usuthu match.

The Team of Choice have struggled to get out of the blocks this time around with just one win, three draws and two defeats in six games. But Davids will hope his team will get their scoring touch back as they will have added bite up front with the return of Belgian striker Andrea Fileccia who has been declared fit for tonight’s match.

“Fileccia will be available … we have to use the entire squad when we play in such a short space of time against two very tough teams,” he added.

City will be like wounded tigers going into the match after Bidvest Wits rudely brought them back to earth with a 2-0 beating in their own backyard on Tuesday night.

Benni McCarthy’s side won in Maritzburg earlier this season in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

“They deserved to knock us out of the cup and go on to win the cup,” said Davids of the MTN8 defeat to City. Benni McCarthy’s team went all the way to win the Wafa Wafa trophy last weekend.

“That is done – we were still finding our feet at that time,” added Davids.

“Now we are a bit better, but it will be a similar game, an open game, with both teams trying to attack. Like I always say, it won’t be about who has the best players out on the pitch, but who has the best team,” said Davids.

