SuperSport eye maximum points against City

They held Polokwane City to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night in an Absa Premiership tie.

On Saturday afternoon, Matsatsantsa A Pitori will be on the hunt for three points against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, where Tembo says they hope to display the same attitude they had against Rise and Shine side.

“We knew that it (travelling back to Pretoria) was going to take a lot from the players so we have been camping here and we will leave tomorrow,” said Tembo, who went on to insist that United have moved on from the heartbreak of losing the MTN8 final to Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City.

“We need to take the attitude from the game against Polokwane City especially after coming from a defeat in the MTN8 final kind of deflates you but the character and the attitude that we showed in the previous game shows that we have already put that loss to Cape Town City behind us.

“It shows that we have a very strong team mentally and it shows that in our performance in the league,” said the United mentor.

Three of Tembo’s players have been rewarded for their hard work with Bafana Bafana call-ups for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles on October 13 and 16.

“I am happy with the call ups, it shows what kind of work we are doing if we have a few players in the national team,” Tembo said of Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena.

“It that shows the quality of players that we have in our team and that also speaks of the confidence that the Bafana Bafana coach has in the type of players who we have in the team and I can only wish them the best and hope that they can help Bafana Bafana to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations because that is very key and the club and myself are really proud of them.”

