Nyirenda bemoans Baroka’s poor finishing

Nyirenda’s charges failed to score despite creating a number of chances to win the game.

“We have to do something better for the Baroka people,” Nyirenda told reporters after the match.

“Drastic measures have to be taken for the Baroka people.

“I am not happy, I don’t think I have never had it this way in my career, when you coach a team it has to play, it has to enjoy, create chance but at the end of the day we are not finishing, so what do we want?”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.