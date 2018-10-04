 
menu
PSL News 4.10.2018 04:45 pm

Nyirenda bemoans Baroka’s poor finishing

Phakaaathi Reporter
Wedson Nyirenda coach of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership Polokwane derby press conference at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 16, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Wedson Nyirenda coach of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership Polokwane derby press conference at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 16, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Zambian coach Wedson Nyirenda was left disappointed when his side lost 1-0 to Black Leopards in the Limpopo derby at the Thohoyandau Stadium on Wednesday night.

Nyirenda’s charges failed to score despite creating a number of chances to win the game.

“We have to do something better for the Baroka people,” Nyirenda told reporters after the match.

“Drastic measures have to be taken for the Baroka people.

“I am not happy, I don’t think I have never had it this way in my career, when you coach a team it has to play, it has to enjoy, create chance but at the end of the day we are not finishing, so what do we want?”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Leopards have reportedly showed technical director the door 2.10.2018
Nyirenda explains Chawapiwa’s absence 27.9.2018
Chiefs target accused of having bad a attitude 25.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.