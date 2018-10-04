Phakaaathi reported earlier that Ndlovu was meant to move to Sundowns with Lebogang Maboe at the beginning of the season, however, the player asked to remain at Maritzburg this season.

Now, Kadodia says Ndlovu will join Sundowns at the end of the season, should the midfielder agree personal terms with the Pretoria-based outfit.

“Club to club we have agreed. At that time I don’t know whether‚ behind the scenes‚ there was any conversation between Sundowns and the player‚” Kadodia told Sowetan.

“For any transfer to go through it has to be a clubs and player agreement. So the two clubs and the player – not only the clubs.

“The player‚ as far as I know‚ has not signed anything. He was supposed to meet with his agent‚ and that’s where the deal has essentially been delayed.

“Because we [the clubs] had an in principle agreement in terms of the transfer going through on July 1‚ 2019.

“And as I can’t speak on anything beyond that because I don’t have an idea.

“So basically if Sundowns and the player agree then it will go through.”

