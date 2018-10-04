Chiefs coach Solinas defends Ekstein

Giovani Solinas has come in defence of midfielder Pule Ekstein who was lambasted by Kaizer Chiefs supporters following his misses in the league match against Highlands Park on Tuesday night.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw at the Makhulong Stadium.

Solinas, however, took positives from his performance, saying it showed he was doing well.

“Pule came in and created two clear scoring chances and that is a positive,” said Solinas.

Chiefs will next play Polokwane City at an empty Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi were ordered to play two home matches in Durban, without their fans, as part of a punishment for the ugly scenes which were witnessed at the same venue in April this year when hundreds of fans invaded the pitch and damaged stadium and camera equipment among other things.

Chiefs have appealed to their fans not to come to the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

