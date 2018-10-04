Mosimane baffled by Maboe’s disallowed goal

Pitso Mosimane’s missed out on a chance to close the gap on log leaders Bidvest Wits when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night.

Maboe almost won the game for the Brazilians, but his goal was ruled out for offside, but Mosimane has a different view.

“We tried, we controlled the game and we did well. It’s just sad because Lebo (Lebohang Maboe) scored the goal. We won the game,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV after the game.

“Mshishi (Themba Zwane) is not interfering with play, he’s not even touching the ball. We won the game, it’s sad but what can we do.

“You know when we lost in the semi-finals of the MTN8, Cape Town City scored with an offside goal. We are out of the MTN8 and they won the cup. It’s true, it’s a fact.”

