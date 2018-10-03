Leopards edge Baroka in Limpopo derby

The goal came late in the match when striker Phathutshedzo Nange beat Baroka’s Elvis Chipezeze in the 77th minute.

It was important for Joel Masutha’s side to get maximum points from the match, after they went five games without a victory. Rumours were strong that a loss would mean the end of the coaches’ tenure at Black Leopards. Ironically enough Leopards’ other victory was also in a Limpopo derby against Polokwane City.

This was only the second victory for Lidoda Duvha this season, but took them out of the relegation zone and into 10th position. Leopards now have eight points from their seven games and are level with Highlands Park, Chippa United and Free State Stars.

The other good news for the Leopard’s coach is that his team has managed to keep a clean sheet. Leopards still have one of the leakiest defences in the League, but goalkeeper King Ndlovu can be satisfied with his night’s work.

Baroka now find themselves fighting relegation after moving down into the 15th spot with only one victory from nine matches. The heat will be getting worse for this side in the next few games.

Wedson Nyirenda will be feeling the pressure now, with his team struggling to get out of the relegation zone. Baroka have now only scored five goals in their nine matches.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.