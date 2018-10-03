Chippa pip Free State Stars

Midfielder Ruzaigh Gamildien, who joined the Chilli Boys from National First Division side Cape Town All Stars towards the end of last season, fired home the only goal of the game in the 68th minute.

The hosts were the more enterprising of the two sides and deserved to walk away with the three points.

However, Stars will feel that they too had their chances, but something seems to be wrong upfront with a lack of cohesion between Harris Tchilimbou and veteran Eleazar Rodgers.

Even when Stars threw players forward in search of the equaliser, it always seemed a better bet that the men from Bethlehem would get caught on the counter-attack rather than score.

For Chippa, Kurt Lentjies put in his usual high level work-rate to keep the home side looking for space to work the play.

Since Eric Tinkler took over the coaching reigns from Dan Malesela, the Port Elizabeth-based side have picked up seven points out of a possible 12, to push themselves away from the relegation zone and closer to the mid-table standings.

Tinkler has guided his charges to a 1-0 win over Baroka FC and a goalless draw with Golden Arrows. His only blemish was a 2-1 loss to SuperSport United in his first game in charge.

Chippa now have eiight points from seven games and will looking to carry on with their improved form when they take on newly-promoted Highlands Park in Tembisa on Saturday.

Stars, on eight points from nine league fixtures, will be home to high-riding Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

