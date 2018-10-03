Pirates fire blanks against Arrows

Orlando Pirates squandered the chance to go top of the table after being frustrated by Golden Arrows in a 0-0 league stalemate at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was only really in the last 20 minutes that Pirates came to life and created openings after having struggled to penetrate the KZN team’s defence for much of the evening in Soweto, where expectations had been high after a recent run of good form for Milutin Sredojevic’s team.

After a fairly uneventful opening 15 minutes, Arrows had the first clear chance on goal when Danny Phiri’s cross-come-shot nearly found the bottom corner of the net.

That was pretty much it for goalmouth action in a first half which saw the Buccaneers enjoying 70 percent of possession, but failing to find the creative spark needed to break down a resolute Arrows defence.

After Thembinkosi Lorch had fluffed a snap shot for Bucs just after the interval, Arrows looked set to take the lead in the 55th minute when Sibusiso Sibeko arrived in the box to get on the end of a header, but from close range the ball was directed straight at Bucs keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, who made a sharp stop.

The Durban side were starting to find some fluency in their game and Sibeko strode forward with confidence on the hour mark, before having a goal-bound shot from 20-yards deflected just wide of goal.

Lionel Mutizwa then came agonisingly close to putting Arrows ahead in the 70th minute when he just couldn’t stretch enough to get contact on a Nduduzo Sibiya free kick.

When Vincent Pule latched onto a poor pass from visiting keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede with 15 minutes to go, a potential match-winner looked on the cards, but a brilliant last gasp tackle from Divine Lunga rescued the situation for Clinton Larsen’s team.

Pirates were upping the ante and only another superb tackle from Nkanyiso Mngwengwe on Thabo Matlaba stopped him from pulling the trigger 12-yards out.

The hosts, though, were to have a lucky escape when Ntsikelelo Nyauza’s miscued clearance three minutes from time nearly ended in his own net.

Pule nearly snatched victory in added time for the Buccaneers, but it wasn’t to be their night as his sweetly-struck free kick landed on the roof of the net.

