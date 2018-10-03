Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

In their past 10 league clashes Pirates have won seven with Arrows enjoying two wins and the other game being a draw.

A win for the Buccaneers will see them topple Bidvest Wits and move to the top of the log standings.

Abafana Besthende will be looking to avoid a third straight defeat, and will ideally hope to end a seven-game winless streak in all competitions, having last tasted victory in their season opener against the struggling Maritzburg United.

