PSL News 3.10.2018 07:34 pm

Live report: Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows

Lerato Lamola of Golden Arrows and Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates at Princess Magogo Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates will be looking to continue their dominance over Golden Arrows when the sides meet at Orlando Stadium tonight.

In their past 10 league clashes Pirates have won seven with Arrows enjoying two wins and the other game being a draw.

A win for the Buccaneers will see them topple Bidvest Wits and move to the top of the log standings.

Abafana Besthende will be looking to avoid a third straight defeat, and will ideally hope to end a seven-game winless streak in all competitions, having last tasted victory in their season opener against the struggling Maritzburg United.

