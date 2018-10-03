 
menu
PSL News 3.10.2018 07:23 pm

Live report: Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Motjeka Madisa of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Motjeka Madisa of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to the Free State province where they will face off against a tricky Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Siwelele have put their off-field issues to the side and have done well in the league so far, registering four wins, one draw and one loss in their six opening league matches.

They currently occupy fourth place in the Absa Premiership standings.

Sundowns go into this game in search of back-to-back league wins for the first time this season tonight.

Pitso Mosimane’s side beat Golden Arrows in their last league matches.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
WATCH: Sundowns striker teaching pre-school kids the haka 30.9.2018
Patosi confident of City win in MTN8 final 28.9.2018
Sundowns not rushing Coetzee 27.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.