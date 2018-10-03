Live report: Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Siwelele have put their off-field issues to the side and have done well in the league so far, registering four wins, one draw and one loss in their six opening league matches.

They currently occupy fourth place in the Absa Premiership standings.

Sundowns go into this game in search of back-to-back league wins for the first time this season tonight.

Pitso Mosimane’s side beat Golden Arrows in their last league matches.

