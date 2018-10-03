Highlands to decide on former Pirates star this week

The Lions of the North are set to make a decision on whether to sign Sarr or not before the end of the week.

Da Gama is pleased with the progress that the former Orlando Pirates midfield anchor has made since joining the team on trial before the start of the season.

Sarr was released by Pirates at the end of last season during sweeping changes in the club that saw nine players arrive at the Sea Robbers camp.

“It is so unfair for top players like Sarr who have not been training to come into the team and they get assessed immediately and you kick them out,” Da Gama told reporters.

“It is important to give them time to get their fitness right so that they are assessed at the best possible level, I think Issa Sarr is pushing hard and I think by the end of this week the decision will be made because he is now fit and working hard.”

