Wits capitalise on City’s MTN8 hangover

Both goals were scored in the first half by Simon Murray, and despite putting up a bit of a fight in the second half on a cold evening in the Mother City, the Citizens never looked like coming away with anything.

The 2018 MTN8 champions found themselves on the back foot early on when penalty-save-hero from the weekend Peter Leeuwenburgh was ruled to have brought down Murray in the box after a poor back-pass from Ebrahim Seedat, although replays suggested there had been minimal if any contact on the marksman.

A spot-kick was awarded nevertheless and the Scot made no mistake as he gave the Clever Boys the lead after seven minutes played.

The visiting side were looking very much up for it and they appeared to have extended their lead in the 19th minute when Deon Hotto took a quick free kick and stuck the ball in the net, only to have the goal ruled out because the set-play had been taken before the whistle had blown.

A somewhat shell-shocked Cape side began to play their way back into the contest and had a great chance 10 minutes before halftime when Alan Kateregga picked out Matthew Rusike in the box, but he failed to beat Darren Keet when he should have scored.

Instead, the Students were to double their lead in the 45th minute after Murray showed superb composure and nimble feet in the box to beat two City defenders before slotting a low shot into the corner of the net.

The Citizens started the second half with a lot of energy and purpose and had two excellent chances in quick succession just before the hour mark through substitute Siphelele Mthembu, but on both occasions, he headed over the bar.

Another opportunity followed for Seedat 10 minutes later, but he fired powerfully straight at Keet.

Murray could have completed a hat-trick in the 80th minute, but after doing some great work to beat several defenders, he shot straight at Leeuwenburgh.

It proved immaterial however as the Students took all three points back to Johannesburg and moved to the summit of the standings for Tuesday night at least.

