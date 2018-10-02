AmaZulu and Maritzburg share the spoils in KZN derby

AmaZulu’s best chances of getting the ball past Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofiri Antwi were shots taken from medium to long range and set pieces, with Marc van Heerden and Nhlanhla Vilakazi being guilty of several off-target attempts.

Substitute Deolin Mekoa (on for Mxolisi Kunene) did his best to get the Maritzburg arsenal into attack mood, in peppering the AmaZulu goal with a few dangerous crosses.

However, in terms of creativity, Fadlu Davids’ Maritzburg charges look to be a gear or two below their fine showing of last season which saw them finish 4th on the league table and reach the Nedbank Cup final.

The outcome did little to settle the nerves of either club who are both in the wrong half of the league table.

More so, the home draw will be a bitter blow to AmaZulu where docked 6 points last week, after world body FIFA ruled that the PSL should enforce the penalty after the club had erred in terminating the contract of Namibian Phineas Nambandi.

AmaZulu now found themselves bottom of the 16-team league table with this evening’s draw taking them to 2 points from 7 games. Just as daunting is their next fixture, which is a home showdown against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Maritzburg too have found the going tough in this campaign, but now on 6 points from the same amount of games, will hope to collect the full three points on offer when they host MTN 8 champions Cape Town City on Friday.

