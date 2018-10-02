 
menu
PSL News 2.10.2018 10:40 pm

City frustrate visiting SuperSport

ANA
Mohammed Anas of Polokwane City and Thuso Phala of SuperSport United during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and SuperSport United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Mohammed Anas of Polokwane City and Thuso Phala of SuperSport United during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and SuperSport United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United struggled to shake off the disappointment of Saturday’s MTN8 final loss as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Polokwane City in an Absa Premiership match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday evening.

It was important for Kaitano Tembo’s team to regain their confidence after the weekend’s shattering loss to Cape Town City.

Matsatsantsa started off positively when Aubrey Modiba buried the ball in the back of the home side’s net. Defender Modiba’s free-kick from just outside the box gave goalkeeper George Chigova no chance (1-0) in the 11th minute.

Polokwane City earlier had the opportunity to open the scoring, but Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams did brilliantly to keep out striker Rodney Ramagalela’s powerful attempt in the seventh minute.

Both sides had their chances with SuperSport United coming close to doubling their advantage in the 24th minute. Chigova, however, did well to keep out Mokoena.

The home side had luck on their side when they equalized in the 31st minute.

Midfielder Siyabonga Nhlapo could not handle the pressure after Rise and Shine’s captain Jabulani Maluleke sent a testing free-kick into the box. Nhlapo rose high only to head the ball past his own goalkeeper (1-1). That left the teams level at half-time.

In the second half chances from both sides were few and far between. It was the home side that came closes to scoring in the 54th minute, but the post kept out a vicious shot from Ramagalela. In the 63rd minute, Williams had to be at his very best again, this time to keep out a shot that was deflected from defender Bongani Khumalo.

SuperSport brought on midfielder Dean Furman for Sipho Mbule, but this did not make any significant change in the flow of the match.

Mokoena brought out the best in Chigova in the 71ste minute and a minute later James Keane sent his volley high over the bar. The match ended 1-1.

Polokwane are now undefeated in their last five matches and will be able to travel with confidence to take on Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

SuperSport United will, in turn, have to return to the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday to face Baroka FC.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Benni likens MTN8 win to Champions League triumph 2.10.2018
Criticism fuels City striker to perform better 2.10.2018
Chiefs to play City behind closed doors 1.10.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.