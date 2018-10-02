City frustrate visiting SuperSport

It was important for Kaitano Tembo’s team to regain their confidence after the weekend’s shattering loss to Cape Town City.

Matsatsantsa started off positively when Aubrey Modiba buried the ball in the back of the home side’s net. Defender Modiba’s free-kick from just outside the box gave goalkeeper George Chigova no chance (1-0) in the 11th minute.

Polokwane City earlier had the opportunity to open the scoring, but Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams did brilliantly to keep out striker Rodney Ramagalela’s powerful attempt in the seventh minute.

Both sides had their chances with SuperSport United coming close to doubling their advantage in the 24th minute. Chigova, however, did well to keep out Mokoena.

The home side had luck on their side when they equalized in the 31st minute.

Midfielder Siyabonga Nhlapo could not handle the pressure after Rise and Shine’s captain Jabulani Maluleke sent a testing free-kick into the box. Nhlapo rose high only to head the ball past his own goalkeeper (1-1). That left the teams level at half-time.

In the second half chances from both sides were few and far between. It was the home side that came closes to scoring in the 54th minute, but the post kept out a vicious shot from Ramagalela. In the 63rd minute, Williams had to be at his very best again, this time to keep out a shot that was deflected from defender Bongani Khumalo.

SuperSport brought on midfielder Dean Furman for Sipho Mbule, but this did not make any significant change in the flow of the match.

Mokoena brought out the best in Chigova in the 71ste minute and a minute later James Keane sent his volley high over the bar. The match ended 1-1.

Polokwane are now undefeated in their last five matches and will be able to travel with confidence to take on Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

SuperSport United will, in turn, have to return to the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday to face Baroka FC.

