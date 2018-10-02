Blow by blow: Highlands Park vs Kaizer Chiefs

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The ninth-placed team will be keen to claim three points at their ‘slaughter house’ against the high-riding Amakhosi, who are third on the log with 13 points, just one behind leaders Orlando Pirates.

Highlands, however, are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Free State Stars away from home – their first loss of the season.

Chiefs have not lost in their last six matches and seemed to have found their touch under new coach Giovanni Solinas.

They will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record when they face Highlands tonight.

