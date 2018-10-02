Comitis urges PSL clubs to hire local coaches

John Comitis has thrown his weight behind getting more local coaching leading Absa Premiership sides after Benni McCarthy won his first trophy as a coach.

The City boss says his side made good signings and are not afraid to spend money on the type of players they want. Comitis believes their assessment of players and how they can help them improve once they are registered is key to the team’s success.

“We have a lot of talent in this country and people must give them a chance‚” Comitis was quoted by SowetanLive.

“We keep on bringing coaches from outside the country and then we have these merry-go-round coaches that keep going from one club to the next.

“Benni has been a breath of fresh air.

“Yes‚ we did take a gamble but it was a very calculated one and we have a great support system around him‚ so there was every reason for him to succeed and he has done exactly that.”

