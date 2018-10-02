 
PSL News 2.10.2018 01:21 pm

Leopards have reportedly showed technical director the door

Phakaaathi Reporter
David Thidiela chairman of Black Leopards celebrates during the National First Division Promotion Playoffs at Thohoyandou Stadium (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Black Leopards have reportedly parted ways with technical director Stefano Cusin.

The Italian mentor was employed to work closely with the club’s head coach Joel Masutha and in the development structures of the club.

According to Limsportzone, was fired after the defeat by SuperSport United on September23.

“He (Cusin) has not been here ever since the defeat by SuperSport United (Sunday, 23 September), he was the one training the team while Masutha was watching from the sidelines for the whole week prior to that match, but since then he has just vanished. The Management were not impressed with his contribution especially after that loss because they gave him a chance to take charge of the team, but he failed,” a source told Limsportzone.

The club’s spokesperson Berry Ramunenyiwa could not confirm nor deny the rumours in a radio interview with Energy FM on Tuesday.

