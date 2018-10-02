Bantwana midfielder dreams of Liverpool move

National Under-17 midfielder Karabo Dhlamini dreams of playing for the ladies team of the English Premiership side Liverpool in the future.

The young midfielder, who was part of the Bantwana team that toured Spain recently, believes that the upcoming Under-17 Fifa World Cup in Uruguay later this year will serve as an opportunity for her and the rest of her teammates to showcase their talent and be scouted.

“I believe that I speak on behalf all of my national team teammates when I say that the FIFA World Cup will serve as a perfect opportunity for us to be seen, and possibly get scouted by European teams. And that is my dream,” Dhlamini was quoted as saying by the Safa website.

“I want to play for Liverpool Ladies FC one day, though I am not in a rush. Even if I earn a move to go abroad in my 20s, that would still be fine by me. Fifi (Refiloe Jane) and Rhoda Mulaudzi have proven that it can be done.”

During their Spain tour, Bantwana won 4-2 against Valencia CF’s women’s Under-20 team, before they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lavante Under-17 team.

