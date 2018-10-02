Chiefs eyeing top spot

The three wins took Amakhosi to third on the standings and one point behind leaders Orlando Pirates.

Giovanni Solinas’ side could, however, jump to the top tonight should they beat Highlands Park, who they meet in an Absa Premiership match at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa (7.30pm).

Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka said nothing less than three points would be enough for them. This is Chiefs’ first game after a week’s break.

“It has to be three points. Of course, I don’t take anything away from our opponents, but we want to continue our winning run,” said the 29-year-old Tembisa-born player.

READ: Highlands vs Chiefs game sold out

The Glamour Boys looked like a side they were a few years ago last month as they played some flashy football and scored freely. In three games they scored eight and conceded just one which was a big improvement from the leaky side they were early in the season.

The only blemish Amakhosi had in September was the 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United which knocked them out of the MTN8.

But all that is water under the bridge now and the focus is on continuing with the good league run and collecting points.

In Highlands, Chiefs will encounter a very stubborn side who went 29 games without defeat before Free State Stars brought their run to an end, winning 1-0 just over a week ago.

Highlands had not lost since September last year and it was the first defeat under Owen da Gama.

“They are a good side. It’s always difficult against them. They are fighters. They also have a very experienced coach in Owen da Gama,” added Maluleka.

“We just need to keep our focus and be mentally strong. We have now won three games in a row and that has given us a lot of faith. We want to build on that.”

Amakhosi will, meanwhile, play their game against Polokwane City at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban behind closed doors as part of the punishment meted out for their supporters’ behaviour at the same venue after this season’s Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat against Free State Stars.

The Premier Soccer League’s Disciplinary Committee has ordered Chiefs to play two home games in Durban without any supporters.

READ: Ndoro’s Highlands debut delayed by suspension

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.