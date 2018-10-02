Mahlangu slams former players for comments on current generation

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates legend Jabu Mahlangu has told former players to stop criticising the current generation just because they make a lot more money compared to players from Mahlangu’s time.

Players are constantly bashed for being high-earners but who fail to emulate the Bafana Class of 1996.

“We respect the players who played before us but they must not mislead people and say they only played for the passion and the badge. No, they had families to feed and what they received was enough at that time. Everyone works for money, let’s not fool ourselves. They can’t now discourage the current players because things have changed and have improved,” said the former Bafana midfielder.

