Highlands vs Chiefs game sold out

Highlands Park have announced that tickets for Tuesday’s Absa Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa have all been sold.

Fans who do not have the tickets for this match have been advised not go to the stadium.

Highlands made the announcement on their official Twitter account on Monday.

“Makhulong Stadium takes 15,000 spectators and 13,000 safety capacity tickets, and all have been sold out. If you don’t have a ticket, don’t come near the stadium,” read the club tweet.

The Lions of the North will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they host Chiefs on Tuesday evening.

Owen da Gama’s side suffered a 1-0 loss to Free State Stars in their last game.

They are, however, facing a high flying Amakhosi side that has won three matches in a row, with their last win being a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.