PSL News 1.10.2018 02:04 pm

Ndoro’s Highlands debut delayed by suspension

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tendai Ndoro (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

The Zimbabwean striker is set to miss two games for his new side Highlands Park.

The two-match ban was part of a disciplinary ruling from the Premier Soccer League which saw Ajax Cape Town lose points which led to their relegation to the National First Division.

The ruling comes after Tendai Ndoro played for three teams in one season.

The Lions of the North director Sinky Mnisi is aware that Ndoro will carry the suspension to Highlands from Ajax.

Mnisi says Ndoro’s suspension is no different from a player getting sent off with a red card. The club’s director also revealed that he contacted the South Africa Football Association (Safa) to understand the terms of Ndoro’s suspension.

“As much as we are happy to have signed Ndoro last Thursday, we’ve got to abide by the rules,” Mnisi was quoted by SundayWorld.

“We’ve got to be cautious. I personally asked for the verdict, which Safa gave me. He must serve his two-match suspension. Look, it is like someone getting a red card at end of season. That red card stands in the early season.”

Highlands face Kaizer Chiefs at the Makhulong Stadium in a league game on Tuesday night.

