Jordaan dumped in race for Fifa council seat after Caf vote

The South African was overlooked after second round voting at the special Confederation of African Football congress in Sharm-El-Sheikh‚ Egypt, on Sunday.

It is believed that Jordaan’s vote in favour of Canada‚ Mexico and the USA to host the 2026 World Cup at the expense of Morocco triggered negative sentiment towards him.

The Safa president reportedly cast that vote on the instruction of the national government but had to face the consequences with CAF president Ahmad Ahmad selecting Malawi FA boss Walter Nyamilandu as his preferred candidate.

Despite Jordaan’s Southern African support, he gained just 18 votes to lose by some margin after his opposition secured 35 with Ahmad canvassing support for the former Malawi international midfielder.

The result comes as a major boost to Ahmad’s bid for re-election for the top spot in continental football after speculation that his power was waning among his support base.

This is Jordaan’s third loss in his bid to take up seat with the global body.

