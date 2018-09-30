We were willing to die for the MTN8 trophy – Edmilson

The match was decided in a penalty shootout after Cape Town City couldn’t convert all the chances they created during the match.

“It wasn’t an easy game. We were willing to die out there to come out with this trophy,” Dove told SuperSport TV.

“It’s part of the game. When you are in that position you must make sure that you mark your territory because when the strikers come it’s not easy.

“It’s not easy being a defender but you must make sure that you keep your head on the ground. Every time I win a battle I get confident it’s how it is,” he said.

Edmilson Dove is happy that his side never lost hope even when they missed a few chances.

“I think it’s part of the game, we’ll miss and make mistakes. But when we went out for the second half, we discussed it. We told ourselves to keep pushing and keep believing its possible,” he added.

“Last year, we lost the final but this year we’re winning it because we have been working hard. We’ve been working hard at training and the coaches have been telling us what to do. I’m happy that we applied it correctly.”

