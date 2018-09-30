 
PSL News 30.9.2018

WATCH: Sundowns striker teaching pre-school kids the haka

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his first goal in Sundowns colors with teammates during the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on July 21, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Striker Jeremy Brockie went to his kids’ school to teach them a New Zealand tradition.

In celebration of Heritage month kids where taught about traditions from different cultures.

Brockie taught all the kids a routine from the All Blacks’ pre-match ritual.

 

