WATCH: Sundowns striker teaching pre-school kids the haka

In celebration of Heritage month kids where taught about traditions from different cultures.

Brockie taught all the kids a routine from the All Blacks’ pre-match ritual.

Today was Cultural day at school so I visited my kids school to teach them the haka! They are all now looking forward to watching the @AllBlacks vs @Springboks next weekend pic.twitter.com/FNlxqsCGMj — Jeremy Brockie (@JRBrockie) 28 September 2018

