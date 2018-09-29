Lekgwathi backs McCarthy in MTN8 final

Lekgwathi is confident that his former teammate can bag his first trophy in his second season as a coach with Cape Town City.

The former Ria Stars centre back says McCarthy has learned from last season’s mistake in the cup final and will show it on Saturday night at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“You know what… it’s going to be a tough contest between the two clubs. SuperSport will want to win the title back-to-back while Benni wants to lift his first trophy as a coach,” Lekgwathi told Goal.

“In my opinion, I see City showing confidence and I think they deserve to lift this one. If they carry on with their fighting spirit they showed against Pirates, I am sure they will surprise SuperSport,” he responded.

“They came back from 2-0 down and they also played well against (Kaizer) Chiefs despite the loss in the league,” added the legend.

“It’s sad for them because they do not have one of their key players in Fielies, who is suspended, but Benni is wiser now and he will find a plan to sort that out,” noted the legend.

“I also think Rantie can play and the two understand each other. You will remember they played together at Pirates, and Rantie is a great striker. He will threaten SuperSport’s defence because they are slow,” he explained.

