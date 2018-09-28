 
menu
PSL News 28.9.2018 04:58 pm

Chiefs coach welcomes break

Phakaaathi Reporter
Giovanni Solinas congratulates Siyabonga Ngezana of Kaizer Chiefs for scoring the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Giovanni Solinas congratulates Siyabonga Ngezana of Kaizer Chiefs for scoring the opening goal during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Giovanni Solinas says the MTN8 final has given him time to plot for his fourth league win.

Amakhosi, who have recorded three wins in a row, next face Highlands Park on Tuesday.

“When I have time to prepare for the games, I’m happy. Because, when you have time, you can prepare with the details,” Solinas told reporters.

“When you don’t have time and you play every two to three days, you have to focus only on the priorities.

“Now we have time to work on the details, and to prepare for the next game so I am happy.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ndoro could make Highlands debut against Chiefs 27.9.2018
Motaung backs Solinas to succeed at Chiefs 27.9.2018
Ndoro completes Highlands switch 26.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.