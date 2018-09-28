Chiefs coach welcomes break

Amakhosi, who have recorded three wins in a row, next face Highlands Park on Tuesday.

“When I have time to prepare for the games, I’m happy. Because, when you have time, you can prepare with the details,” Solinas told reporters.

“When you don’t have time and you play every two to three days, you have to focus only on the priorities.

“Now we have time to work on the details, and to prepare for the next game so I am happy.”

