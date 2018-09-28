 
PSL News 28.9.2018 04:41 pm

Mental strength to decide MTN8 final – Tembo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaitano Tembo, coach of Supersport United (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kaitano Tembo believes the team which is better prepared mentally can be able to execute all the tactics when SuperSport United meet Cape Town City in the MTN8 final on Saturday night.

Both Tembo and City coach Benni McCarthy will be vying for their first piece of silverware as head coaches in this match.

“It is hard to prepare against Cape Town City, all the cup finals we have played were against them, we know what we are up against,” said Tembo.

“We know each other very well so there are no secrets. I think the team which is better prepared mentally can be able to execute all the tactics on the day.

“We are preparing for a tough game, they beat us in the Telkom Knockout, and we have been playing against each other.”

