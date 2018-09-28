Mental strength to decide MTN8 final – Tembo

Both Tembo and City coach Benni McCarthy will be vying for their first piece of silverware as head coaches in this match.

“It is hard to prepare against Cape Town City, all the cup finals we have played were against them, we know what we are up against,” said Tembo.

“We know each other very well so there are no secrets. I think the team which is better prepared mentally can be able to execute all the tactics on the day.

“We are preparing for a tough game, they beat us in the Telkom Knockout, and we have been playing against each other.”

