Rantie set for late fitness test ahead MTN8 final

City assistant coach Vasili Manousakis says a late fitness test will determine if the Bafana Bafana striker will be ready to play on Saturday.

Earlier this week, coach Benni McCarthy revealed his desire to have Rantie ready for the match, but Manousakis says there’s no guarantee that the former Orlando Pirates striker will play.

“It is touch and go at the moment. TK has been on a really strict program,” Manousakis told reporters.

“We have been really pushing him through a hectic conditioning program to get him in shape but there is only so much the body can do.

“He has another double session today (Friday) we are hoping to add him even to just have his presence in the change room or on the bench. Maybe for 20 minutes on the field. I know everyone even the coach would like to have him so let’s just hold thumbs.”

Meanwhile, defender Taariq Fielies will not be available for the match due to suspension.

