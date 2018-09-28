 
Ex-Chiefs target set for PSL job – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Township Rollers coach Nikola Kavazovic with Mamelodi Sundowns Pitso Mosimane.

Serbian coach Nikola Kavazovic could make his long-awaited move to the Absa Premiership.

According to Killerpass in Botswana, Kavazovic told his players and technical team he was leaving Township Rollers. This was after his side beat Police XI 3-0 on Thursday night.

Kavazonic is rumoured to be heading to Limpopo to join Baroka FC.

Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele spoke about the struggle of changing coaches during the season in a recent interview, saying it makes their campaign in top flight football difficult.

Bakgakga have won only one game in eight league matches so far and rumour has it that coach Wedson Nyirenda could be axed.

Mphahlele, however, has backed the Zambian coach as the club continues to struggle.

