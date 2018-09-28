Mathoho, Maluleka return to training for Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Erick Mathoho and George Maluleka have resumed training after recovering from their injuries.

Mathoho missed the past three matches for Amakhosi due to an injury received during training two weeks ago.

“Erick is back in full training,” Chiefs physiotherapist Dave Milner told the club’s website. “He has fully recovered from a groin injury.”

Maluleka missed Chiefs’ 2-0 win over AmaZulu last weekend after sustaining an injury during the Free State Stars match, where he walked away with the Man of the Match award.

“George is fine and training with the team,” said Milner.

“It was a minor problem but we thought it would be wise to take precaution to avoid worsening the injury.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Molangoane is still on crutches as he continues his rehabilitation for the broken leg.

“Tight is getting stronger and stronger by the day,” remarks Milner. “He works out in the gym and is steadily going through the recovery journey.”

Chiefs’ next match is against Highland Park at the Makhulong Stadium next Tuesday.

